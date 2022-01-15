Javon Walton is known for his role as Fez little brother’s Ashtray on Euphoria. Here, check out some facts about the actor such as his height, birthday, age, and story.

HBO’s teen drama Euphoria has been a success since its premiere two years ago. The show has launched the career of many young actors, including Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her performance as Rue. However, one of the most interesting actors of the show is Javon Walton, who plays Fez little brother’s Ashtray.

Javon Walton hasn’t had many roles in TV yet. Apart from Euphoria, he also landed the lead role in Amazon Prime’s series Utopia. He also voiced Pugsley Addams in the animated film ‘The Addams Family 2’ and he has an upcoming movie with Sylvester Stallone.

However, he is not only trying his hand at acting, he also wants to be at the next Olympics in boxing, which is not unusual as many actors had done it before. If you want to know more about Walton, aka Ashtray from Euphoria, here check out his age, birthday, net worth and family.

What is Javon Walton’s height?

He is 5 feet 2 inch tall, according to the website celebrityageinfo.com. His weight is around 51 kilograms. In Euphoria, Walton is the youngest character compared to the rest of the cast, which all are in high school.

Javon Walton’s age and birthday

Javon Walton is 15 years old. He was born on 23 July, 2006. While he portrays a younger character in the series, he’s the only of the cast who actually has the age of a high schooler. For example, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, is 24 years old.

What is Javon Walton’s ethnicity?

Walton is caucasian. He was born in Georgia, United States. His parents are DJ Walton, who is a professional boxer, and Jessica Walton. So it’s not weird that Walton was a boxing and gymnastic state champion.