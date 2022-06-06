Actress Jenna Ortega is set to appear in several upcoming projects such as 'Wednesday' and 'Scream 6'. Here, check out what you need to know about this rising star: age, height, movies and net worth.

American actress Jenna Ortega has been dubbed the “scream queen” of 2022, after appearing in several horror films such as Scream, Studio 666 and X. However, long before that, she started her career the same way as other child actors do: on Disney.

However, Ortega has shown that she has what it takes to become one of the most prolific actors of her generation. After receiving acclaim for her role in the drama The Fallout, alongside dancer Maddy Zeigler, she was named the “next big thing” by The Hollywood Reporter.

And it’s not a lie. She is set to become Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s horror comedy series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton, while also reprising her role for Scream 6. So, if you want to know more about this rising star, keep reading. .

How old is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega is 18 years old. She was born on September 27, 2002 in Coachella, California. According to her, she is “75 percent Mexican and 25 percent Puerto Rican,” as she told Pop Sugar in an essay. She started acting at eight years old.

Jenna Ortega’s movies and TV shows

Ortega is young but she has already built a prolific career. Her first big roles were in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle and in Jane The Virgin. However, most recently she has taken part in successful series and movies such as Netflix’s You and Yes Day. She also starred in several horror films such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Scream 5, Studio 666 and X, as well as the drama The Fallout, for which she received critical acclaim.

How tall is Jenna Ortega?

According to superstarbio.com, Ortega is 5 feet 1 inches tall (1.55 m). She told The Hollywood Reporter that in order to play Wednesday Addams in the new Tim Burton’s series, she underwent “the most physical transformation I’ve ever done,” which include cutting her hair, changing her mannerisms and speaking cadence.

How much is Jenna Ortega’s worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ortega’s net worth is $3 million. She reportedly makes an annual salary of $300,000. It’s not surprising that she has a solid net worth after starting her career from such a young age.