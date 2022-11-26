Jenna Ortega is the actress sensation after Wednesday joined the Netflix catalog. Now, many are wondering what her next projects are. Here, check out what movies and series she will be participating in next.

Jenna Ortega is the new promise of the industry and has long been on everyone's lips for her different works. She was dubbed as the new scream queen, taking the place of Jamie Lee Curtis, thanks to her participation in the Ghostface movies and other productions such as Studio 666 and X.

In November she premiered her latest starring role, Wednesday, the series directed by Tim Burton and produced by the streaming platform Netflix. It has been one of the most important roles in her career and undoubtedly the one that has focused on her the most, so far. She shared the screen with the iconic Christina Ricci, who in the 90s also gave life to the eldest of the Addams brothers.

The story follows the life of Wednesday Addams, Jenna's character, at Nevermore Academy, a special school for children of certain abilities and outcasts. When a mysterious force embarks on a wave of monstrous murders in the local town, she must try to master her emerging psychic ability and help her parents while making new friends.

What are Jenna Ortega's upcoming movies?

Scream 6

Jenna Ortega will return as Tara Carpenter in the sixth installment of the Ghostface movie. It is scheduled for release on March 10, 2023 and will be in all theaters nationwide. According to what has been shared so far, the plot will continue the events that happened in the fifth part, which was released under the name Scream in 2022. This means that we will know what happened to the lives of the survivors. At the moment we only know that the group will move to New York to get away from Woodsboro.

Miller's girl

Deadline reported that Ortega landed a new starring role and will share the screen with industry great Martin Freeman. The project is still in development by Lionsgate and Point Grey. In theory, the film is about "a creative writing assignment that produces complex results between a teacher and his talented student" and will mark the directorial debut of screenwriter Jade Halley Bartlett.

Finestkind

The name of Jenna's role in Brian Helgeland's new film is not yet known, but the plot is a crime thriller set in New Bedford centered on two brothers. There they grew up separately and are reunited as adults. Desperate circumstances cause the brothers to make a deal with a Boston crime syndicate, which means danger for the brothers and their father, as well as for a young woman, who will be played by Ortega.