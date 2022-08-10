Jennette McCurdy has been in the latest trends thanks to her latest published memoirs. She has been involved for many years in the entertainment industry, until she decided to say goodbye a while ago. Here's everything you need to know about the writer.

Jennette McCurdy has been under the public eye for many years until 2018, when she decided to retire from acting to pursue writing and directing her own productions full time. Her approach to other artistic branches was given by the bad experience she had in the production company where she used to work at the time.

At the time she was one of Nickelodeon's most popular actresses, thanks to her role as Sam Puckett in the teen TV show, iCarly, starring her, Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. Although her real love was not singing but music and writing. Her net worth of $3 million, according to GMDA, is based on her television holdings, her music, her books and her latest developed vocation: podcast host.

The 30-year-old writer has confessed that she had some pretty bad times during her acting career, especially because of psychological abuse by her mother Debra and Dan Schneider, who has been accused of abusing the young people she worked with.

Jennette McCurdy's life

Jennette was born after her mother recovered from breast cancer on June 26, 1992 in Long Beach, California. As a child she was always very attached to Debra, but with time and psychological abuse she drifted away. She tried to fend for herself from a very early age.

She has three older brothers named Marcus, Scott and Dustin. Also, has worked as a columnist for Seventeen magazine, has written for The Huffington Post and has a total of eight articles for the Wall Street Journal on various topics. In addition, she has confessed that she loves figure skating and has participated in many competitions, according to Famous People.

She began her acting career because of her mother's dream and in 2000, at the age of 8 she had already participated in MADtv with her childhood friend, David Quiroz. She continued her career until 2017 and by 2018 she had completely disassociated herself from Nickelodeon and the polemic producer Dan Schneider.

In terms of music, in 2009 she released her debut single independently, called So Close, and then released an extended version, Not That Far Away, the following year. Her second eponymous work was released in 2012. One of her lead tracks, titled Generation Love, peaked at #57 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and peaked at #44.6, a pretty big deal for a debut singer.

She is currently a writer, screenwriter, director and podcast host. From February to March 2020, she presented her tragicomedy, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in theaters in Los Angeles and New York. The plan was to continue to tour but due to the pandemic it had to be put on hold and was eventually cancelled.

McCurdy had an interview podcast called Empty Inside, during 2020. And two years later she published a new memoir with the same title as her theatrical work. After all she has been through, she is one of the most resilient figures in the industry.

Jennette McCurdy's new memoirs

Yesterday Jennette's new book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, was released, in which she tells how her life was from the inside and not from what the rest perceived. This new memoir has been her outlet and she is now ready to continue on her journey. But not before revealing some of Debra's dark secrets, her life and her time at one of the most important networks at the time, Nickelodeon.

The writer tells in the book how the production company offered her $300,000 not to speak publicly about the abuse she suffered while working as Sam Puckett in iCarly. She also tells how a man she always refers to as The Creatorallegedly abused her emotionally, offering her alcohol and even sexualizing her.

Although he is never named by name, it is believed that she is talking about Dan Schneider, the creator of almost all the children/teen TV shows of that era at the entertainment company, who disassociated himself in 2018, after being accused of verbally abusing different members of the company, among them young actors and underage actresses.

According to McCurdy, Schneider used to tell her, "Nobody's watching, Jennette. You're all right. The Victorious kids get drunk together all the time. The iCarly kids are so wholesome. We need to give them a little head start".

On the other hand, the former actress was subjected to endless strict diets to lose weight, reaching the point of not eating all day. Over time she developed eating disorders, including anorexia and bulimia nervosa. The book tells the arduous road she has traveled in the industry, the bad and the good. But above all, she tells how her life has been after freeing herself from all the demons she had and how she followed her path to become the person she is today.

Jennette McCurdy's TV shows

She began acting in 2000 when she was only eight years old and played the role of Cassidy Gilford in episode 6.1 of the television series Mad TV. It is said that her vocation was born when she saw Harrison Ford acting in Star Wars, but soon after she denied it, since her mother was the one who introduced her to the world of entertainment, for a personal wish that Debra could not fulfill.

The following year, in 2001, she played Anna Markov in Shadow Fury. By 2002, she played Mary Fields in My Daughter's Tears and Jackie Trent in the television series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. McCury was getting important roles for her young age and for not having worked in the industry for so long.

In 2003, she starred with one of the best known actors of the time, Harrison Ford, in Hollywood Homicide. She also starred as Amanda Simmons in the movie Taylor Simmons. By 2016 she already had a repertoire of more than 12 films and 40 television shows.

Some of her best known performances were in iCarly, Sam & Cat, Zoey 101, Best Player, iParty with Victorious, Malcolm in the Middle, Swindle, Minor Details y True Jackson, VP. Among other major productions are The Death and Return of Superman, 8 Bodies, Pet, Security Deposit and Lincoln Heights.

Leaving acting to focus on directing, she started with several short films. She made her debut with Kenny in 2018 and from that point on she was involved in several more. Some of which include The Grave, The McCurdys and Strong Independent Women. During an episode of her podcast, she confirmed that she may never act again.