The actress of Friends, Just Go With It and The Morning Show (among other great productions), Jennifer Aniston, has long been Hollywood royalty. Here we tell you how much money she has made throughout her career.

Jennifer Aniston usually goes to every event she is invited to.This Thursday she was part of a memorable moment at Daytime Emmys 2022. The 53-year-old actress paid tribute to her father during the ceremony, when he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his television career.

"It's an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievement of a great and highly respected actor, who also happens to be my dad", the Friends actress commented in a video recorded for John Aniston.

Jennifer always emphasizes the great relationship she has with her family members, despite the distance they may have due to their jobs. The actress began her career as a theater artist, where she worked in major plays like For Dear Life and Dancing on Checker's Grave. She currently has a long filmography that has allowed her to make a place for herself in the world of the industry. But how much has she earned for each of her productions?

Jennifer Aniston's salary as Rachel Green

Needless to say, her starring role as Rachel Green was one of the most important of her career. It was the role that catapulted her to the top and became a recognized name in the industry.

The American actress spent 10 years in the series Friends, which has left her a great gain. Not only for what it meant to be in that show but for the magnitude it had over the years. During the first season, she earned around $22,500 per episode, which left her with a salary of $540,000 for just the first season of the production.

As the years and episodes went by, Jen earned more and more money. By season 2, she was earning $40,000 per episode. By the final season of Friends, she was making $1 million per episode.

Jennifer Aniston's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, between 1997 and 2011, the actress earned $75 million from movie paychecks, collecting nearly $8 million per production. One of her highest grossing movies was Just Go With It in 2011 with Adam Sandler, taking almost $10 million.

She currently has a net worth of $320 million and is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. But her fortune is not only due to her acting, but also to her collaboration with different brands, such as Smartwater, Emirates, Eyelove and Aveeno. For her endorsements alone, she earns an extra 10 million per year.