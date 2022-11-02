Jennifer Lawrence has starred in several franchises such as "The Hunger Games" and "X-Men," and she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Here, check out how much she has earned during her career.

Jennifer Lawrence is considered one of the best actresses of her generation. She gained worldwide fame at 19 with her breakthrough role of Katniss in “The Hunger Games” franchise, before earning her first Academy Award for her role in “Silver Lining Playbook” at 21 years old.

Lawrence, now 32 years old, is coming back to intimate projects after starring in several big movies such as “Dark Phoenix” and “Don’t Look Up.” Her upcoming film is “Causeway,” which is Lila Neugebauer’s directorial debut. The movie is set to be released on AppleTV+ on November 4th.

However, the actress also has other projects in the works such as the comedy “No Hard Feelings,” alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, and an adaptation of the Ariana Harwicz’ novel “Die, My Love.” Here, check out how much the actress has made.

How much is Jennifer Lawrence’s net worth?

Apart from “The Hunger Games” franchise, Jennifer Lawrence starred in other big-budget projects and franchises such as “X-Men,” in which she played Mystic. She also appeared in films such as “Passengers,” alongside Chris Pratt, as well as Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!,” and the spy thriller “Red Sparrow.”

As it is usual for Hollywood stars, they don’t earn much for their first roles. For example, several reports state that Lawrence earned $500,000 for the first installment of The Hunger Games, which grossed $694 million worldwide. In total, the franchise earned US$2.97 billion worldwide.

She reportedly made $50 million for the subsequent Hunger Games films, including bonuses.According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lawrence’s average salary per project is $15 million and she has and estimated net worth is $160 million.