Actor, singer, dancer and producer Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful and wealthy women in America. Here, check out how much is the fortune of the “Jenny From the Block” performer.

Jennifer Lopez has built a successful career as an actor, singer, dancer, producer and businesswoman. The star, who recently married Ben Affleck, appeared in the romcom “Marry Me” alongside Olwen Wilson and she is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “The Mother.”

Lopez started his career in the 90’s as a backup dancer before making the big jump to Hollywood with “Selena” and earning recognition for her music. She has starred in several comedies and dramas, including the highly celebrated “Hustlers” (2019), while also releasing a number of hits such as “On the Floor,” “Jenny From The Block” or “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

The star has also created her own clothesline as well as fragrances, and she also co-owns a production company Nuyorican. Her impact in the entertainment industry made her one of the 100 most influential people of the world in 2018 according to Time. So, how much is Lopez’s worth?

How much is Jennifer Lopez’s worth?

As we said before, Lopez’s income comes from various sources. In 2019, her World Tour grossed $55 million and her 2016 Las Vegas residency sold $100 million in tickets. However, she also earns money from brand endorsements such as Versace and DSW.

In 2017, she partnered with fragrance company Designer Parfums, creating dozens of fragrances. On the other hand, she also earned 12$ million per season as a judge in American Idol, in which she appeared for two seasons.

In 2020, Lopez appeared in the #97 of Forbes’ America's Self-Made Women with $150 million earnings. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopez’s worth is estimated to be $400 million, while her husband Ben Affleck has an estimated worth of $150 million, per Parade.