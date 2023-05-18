Jennifer Lopez has just released one of the most watched movies on Netflix worldwide: The Mother. The star played the role of an assassin, who must flee from dangerous attackers and protect the daughter she abandoned a long time ago. Now, it’s time for her to star in another major drama, titled Unstoppable.

William Goldenberg will direct, while Ben Affleck will produce. The sports overcoming story will be carried out by Artists Equity, the production company founded by the Batman actor and Matt Damon. It is the first collaboration between the married couple since they tied the knot in 2022.

The last time they were seen sharing the big screen was almost 20 years ago, when they participated in Jersey Girl in 2004. It is not yet known when this new film will be released, but it is believed to be related to Amazon Prime, so after its theatrical release it could reach the platform.

What is Unstoppable about?

While not much is known about the film’s story, IMDb shared a glimpse of what we’ll see next. The outlet said the plot follows a three-time All-American wrestler born with one leg who won a national championship at Arizona State.

Who is the cast of Unstoppable?

Jennifer Lopez has joined the film in one of the main roles and this time she will once again play a mother. The 56-year-old actress will play the mother of Anthony Robles, a wrestler who will be played by Jharrel Jerome.