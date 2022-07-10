Jesse Plemons, actor who played Todd Alquist in the acclaimed Netflix series Breaking Bad, has married his longtime girlfriend, actress Kirsten Dunts. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actor, such as his net worth and his works.

Jesse Plemons began his career at a very young age. The 34-year-old actor was born in Dallas, Texas, with his parents - Lisa Beth and Jim Bob Plemons - and older sister, Jill. He graduated from Texas Tech University Independent School District, a distance learning program that allowed him to earn his high school diploma, in 2007.

He began his early career as a child actor at the age of 3. Jessi debuted in a Coca-Cola commercial and when he was 8 years old he began doing extra work. With the support of his family he went to Los Angeles to try his luck auditioning and soon after got several small jobs.

The actor met his wife, acclaimed actress Kirsten Dunts, on the set of Fargo in 2016. They started a relationship and the following year they got engaged. In 2018 they had their first son, Ennis Howard, and by 2021 their second son, named James Robert, arrived. A few days ago, news broke that the two actors had married in a secret wedding in Jamaica.

Jesse Plemons' Net worth

The actor has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to his 30 years in the business. The actor has had multiple award nominations for his work, but the most anticipated nomination came for his performance in The Power of the Dog in 2021.

Plemons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, while his wife was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Neither managed to take home the statuette but both undoubtedly enjoyed the big nomination. "I was a little shocked. I mean, it's so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It's like a storybook", the actor told Variety.

Jesse Plemons' Movies and TV shows

The actor has gained great recognition thanks to playing Todd Alquist during the last season of the acclaimed series Breaking Bad. He was a recurring cast member in season 5A and was promoted to series regular for season 5B.

In 2012 he appeared in The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson's drama, as Philip Seymour Hoffman's son. In 2021 he met with Martin Scorsese to see what role he would play in the thriller, Killers of the Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. That same year, it was announced that the actor will star in Love and Death with Elizabeth Olsen.

He has also participated in major projects such as: The Power of the Dog, El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, Friday Nights Lives, Jungle Cruise, Windfall, Antlers, Game Nights, Battleship, Black Mass, Fargo, Black Mirror, Judas and the Black Messiah, Paul, Other People, American Made, The Discovery, Bridge of Spies and a lot more.