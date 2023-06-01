Jessica Alexander is one of the young stars who has been shining on the big screen and has a very interesting release schedule. One of her latest releases was a remake of a Disney classic.

The actress landed the role of Vanessa in the live-actionThe Little Mermaid, where she shares the screen with Halle Bailey. Rob Marshall, director of the film, said he saw qualities in her that he did not find in anyone else.

We will soon see her starring in another remake, but this time in a much darker role and story. She will play Luce in the first season of Fallen, which is based on the novels by Lauren Kate. The series will feature eight episodes and a lot of hype.

Jessica Alexander’s age and height

Jessica Caroline Alexander was born on June 19, 1999 in Westminster, London. She is currently 23 years old and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Her family keeps a low profile and she has a younger sister, named Sophie.

Jessica Alexander’s love life

The young star keeps her personal life quite private, so she has not shared any images with her partner, if she has one. A while back she publicly acknowledged her bisexuality and has taken the time to promote awareness of the issues facing people in the LGBTQ community, as well as fighting for different causes.

She usually shares moments of her daily routine on her Instagram account, @jessalxander, but so far it has not been confirmed if she is in a relationship or not.

Jessica Alexander’s net worth

Jessica had a net worth of $100,000 as of last year, according to Married Biography. Now, with the success of The Little Mermaid, there’s no telling how much money she’s made from her work as Ursula’s alter ego.

Jessica Alexander’s movies and TV shows

She became known after her work in the series Get Even, which premiered in 2020 on Netflix. There she played a lead character, Olivia Hayes, for 20 episodes. She had previously led the Penny on M.A.R.S. storyline in 2018.

This year she played Vanessa in Disney’s new live-action film and soon we will see her star in Fallen, the new version of the supernatural story that captivated millions of readers a few years ago.

The plot follows Luce, a young woman who is sent to Sword and Cross, a cult-like rehabilitation facility, where she must serve time for a crime she doesn’t even remember committing.