Jessica Chastain is nominated tonight at the Oscars for her performance as the late televangelist in the biopic “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”.The Best Actress nominee is upset about the decision not to air the makeup category during the main show. Find out why maybe she may not be attending the Oscars Red Carpet tonight.

The Oscars are the most famous awards in the film industry and, also, the most treasured in the world. This ceremony symbolizes the glamor that characterizes Hollywood; American actors, directors and producers (Not only their work, but also their way of life, looks and personal relationships) generally this generates fascination in the general public.

This year the Academy is prepearing a great show, with the intention of rewarding the best of cinema during the last year and attract the attention of the public from all over the world.

There's a chance Best Actress nominee Jessica Chastain won't be walking the Oscars red carpet tonight. Jessica is nominated tonight at the Oscars for her performance as the late televangelist in the biopic “The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”. There are many chances she will win tonight after her win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Why Jessica may not be on the Oscars Red Carpet tonight?

Jessica's decision to skip out on the carpet relates to the changes in the Oscar television broadcast. Eight awards (Documentary Short, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original score, Production design, Animated Short, Live-Action Short, and Sound) will not air during the live program, but be handed out before the Oscars ceremony begins.

The actress, like many in Hollywood, was upset with this decision. So, she may protest in response. "I will absolutely be present when the makeup category is being called, and if that means I’m not doing press on the red carpet or ABC or whatever it is, then so be it," Chastain said in a podcast interview.

Jessica's role as Tammy Faye required extensive makeup and prosthetics, as it traced Faye's career over 30 years.

"The most important thing for me is to honor the incredible artisans who work in our industry," she continued on the Next Best Picture podcast. "So much attention is on the actors. We’re like the face, in some ways, because you go to a movie and you see us. A lot of people don’t understand how beyond an actor a performance is. Look at this incredible makeup team. Tammy Faye goes through three decades." Via (townandcountrymag)