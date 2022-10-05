Country music star Jessie James Decker is one of the contestants in Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out everything you need to know about her such as her family, height and more.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have different celebrities competing for the Mirrorball Trophy. One of them is country songwriter Jessie James Decker, who is partnered with pro dancer Alan Bersten.

James Decker is known for her music career, as well as her reality TV show “Eric & Jessie,” in which she shared her family life alongside her husband. She also is known for a few enterprises such as her clothing line “Kittenish.”

During Week 2 of DWTS, James Decker opened up about the process. She said that it was hard “balancing” being a mother and competing on the show. “I think around day four, I really was just struggling cause I’m never … away from them that long. But Alan [Bersten] helped me power through.” Check out more about her.

How tall is Jessie James Decker?

Jessie James Decker is 1.55 meters tall. She was born April 12, 1988, in Vicenza, in the Italian region of Veneto on an American military base. She started singing when she was a little girl, and composing her own music at nine years old.

Who is Jessie James Decker’s husband?

She is married to former football player Eric Decker. The couple tied the knot in June 2013, and they have three children together: Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. They had a reality TV show called Eric & Jessie, which was aired on E!.

Jessie James Decker’s family and feud: How things stand?

Her parents are Karen Johnson and father Robert James. She also has a stepfather, Steve Parker. James Decker has two siblings: Sydney Rae Bass (née James) and John James. However, according to US Weekly, Jessie and her brother John are estranged. She also doesn’t have contact with his sister-in-law, Ally James.

How much is Jessie James Decker’s net worth?

The singer, former reality television personality, and entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She has a record deal with Atlantic/Warner, and she recently released a single titled “Grow Young With You.”