JK Rowling has been on everyone's lips after making some unfortunate comments on Twitter. Most of the Harry Potter cast has turned against her and fans have been pretty quick to write her off. Here, check out what she said and more.

J. K. Rowling is known worldwide for being the author of the world's most popular and highest-grossing franchise: Harry Potter. In 2007 she was ranked as the highest paid writer in the world, according to Forbes. Not only has she achieved international success with the wizard, but she is also responsible for the Fantastic Beasts saga, whose story revolves around the magizoologist Newt Scamander.

She has been an icon of literature for a long time, but over the years and with unfortunate comments, fans have been canceling and disassociating her from projects around the magic world. She has also gained the reputation of not being an easy person to work with, due to her methods and ways of running things.

Recently, the 57-year-old English writer has been on everyone's lips after publishing a series of transphobic tweets. As a result of the criticism, she published a new book (under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, entitled The Ink Black Heart. It is based on her own experience after being cancelled and the character in the story is subject to death threats for having an opinion.

What did J.K. Rowling say?

The author generated a strong controversy after publishing a series of posts on Twitter and the publication of a book where the villain was a psychopathic serial killer, who turned out to be a man who dresses as a woman. Rowling linked her social network followers to a store that sold anti-transgender items, where they had badges that read "F**k your pronouns" and "Notorious Transphobe".

It all started after she responded to an article about menstruation products, taking issue with the phrase "menstruating people". Since J.K. claimed that only women can have their periods every month and not trans men who have not yet stopped.

Clue, an app designed to track menstrual cycles, replied to her post and wrote "Hi @jk_rowling, using genderless language is about moving beyond the idea that woman = uterus. Feminists were once mocked for wanting to change sexist language, but now it's common to say firefighter instead of fireman". Criticism did not stop raining on the author.

Since that time and without retracting, she has published multiple personal essays on the subject, signed an open letter warning about "canceling the culture" and posted a thread of tweets about how "we are on the verge of a medical scandal". She also compared hormone therapy to gay conversion therapy.

But the scandal does not end there, as Rowling decided to double the bet and continue with her position. After seeing the reaction from users, she decided to respond and defend her previous statements. Soon after, she tweeted "I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to speak meaningfully about their lives. It's not hate to speak the truth. The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling relatable because they are vulnerable in the same way women are, i.e. to male violence, 'hate' trans people because they believe sex is real. and have lived through the consequences - is nonsense".

Which actors have spoken about the author's comments?

All her comments have caused many celebrities to come out against her (such as Jonathan Van Ness, author Margaret Atwood and Pete Davidson) and a backlash from fans. Most of the Harry Potter stars have given their point of view and have not sided with the author. Some of those who raised their voices were Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among others.

Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort) did not comment on the author's remarks, but he did say that the amount of hate Rowling was receiving online was verbal abuse, which he found "disgusting" and "appalling". He also added, "I mean, I can understand a point of view that might be angry about what she says about women. But (she) is not an obscene far-right fascist. She's just a woman who says, 'I'm a woman and I feel I'm a woman and I want to be able to say I'm a woman.' And I understand where she's coming from. I'm not a woman, though".

He was one of the few who have defended her, while Daniel Radcliffe has done the opposite. The actor who plays Harry Potter recently clarified, during an interview with Indie Wire, that he felt the need to let society know that not everyone in the franchise thinks the same way.

At the time, when the scandal settled in 2020, Daniel said "While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the direction my life has taken, as someone who has had the honor of working for the past decade and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project, and only as a human being, I feel compelled to say something about it at this time. Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all the advice given by professional health care associations who have far more experience on this issue than Jo or I".