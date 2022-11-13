J.K. Rowling is one of the most famous authors and film producers in the world. With her works such as Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, she has captivated millions of readers and moviegoers. Here, check out her net worth after the successes.

J.K. Rowling, who is now a well-known author, has not always had a privileged life financially, but has had several bad times that have caused her to have multiple problems. She used to describe herself as a bankrupt single mother who struggled to get on welfare during the time she was writing the first Harry Potter story.

She struggled with depression and other mental health issues, but managed to pull through and is now one of the world's most famous authors. She created the most popular magical world in the industry and has made billions from her films, books and franchises.

Her mother, Anne, passed away after a ten-year battle with multiple sclerosis in December 1990. This influenced the author's writing, as she channeled all her grief into the character of Harry and how she coped with the loss. Arguably, it helped her build the empire she has today. Years later, the franchise would grow and create several works, such as Fantastic Beasts.

What is J.K. Rowling's net worth?

The Harry Potter author's net worth is $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is one of the richest citizens of the United Kingdom and the first author in the world to have a net worth of $1 billion. Rowling is quite secretive about her personal finances and has denied on several occasions that she is a millionaire. So far she has donated at least $150 million to charity.