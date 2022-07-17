Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas form one of the most famous celebrity couples. The pair recently welcomed their second daughter and they have several upcoming projects. Here, check out how much each of them is worth.

When one thinks about Hollywood’s power couples, one of the first pairs to come to mind is Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The singer and the Games of Thrones alum have been together since 2016, and they got married in 2019 in a last-minute ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

Jonas, 32, and Tuner, 26, just welcomed their second daughter, as reported by People. In an interview with Elle in May, Turner said that the pair was “so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever,” while admitting that “the greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength.”

However, the pair is not only making headlines for their personal lives. Jonas, who recently released a new single with DNCE, is set to appear in the war film “Devotion,” alongside Glen Powell. Meanwhile, Turner will appear in Strangers, a Netflix comedy starring Maya Hawke.

Sophie Turner’s net worth

Turner has worked as an actor since the first season of Games of Thrones in 2011, when she was only 14 years old. She portrayed Sansa Stark until the end of the series in 2019, for which she earned an Emmy nomination as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sophie’s worth is $8 million. Besides working at GoT, she also played Jean Gray in the X-Men film series (2016-19), and most recently appeared in HBO’s The Staircase. She also starred in the film Every Last Secret (2022). She is also a long-time ambassador of Louis Vuitton.

Joe Jonas’ net worth

Meanwhile, Jonas is best known for being in the Jonas Brothers, alongside his siblings Nick and Kevin, and his funk-pop band DNCE. Besides his work as musician, Jonas has also acted in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock and JONAS. He has made several cameos in TV shows such as 90210, Hot In Cleveland and The Righteous Gemstones.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $40 million. Besides his artistic ventures, Jonas has other ventures such as the launch of the vegan snack Rob's Backstage Popcorn, alongside his brothers, or his own line of sangria (Joe's Fizzy Sangria) with Ozha. He appeared in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list (musicians) in 2018.

As a couple, Jonas and Turner bought a mansion in Miami for $11 million, which was reportedly influenced by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Before moving to Florida, the couple sold their house in Encino for $15.2 million.