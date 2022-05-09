Joe Locke is the breakout star of Netflix's series 'Heartstopper', which debuted in the platform two weeks ago. Here, check out everything you need to know about the actor.

Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ has been one of the many successes for the platform this year, after 'Bridgerton' and ‘Palpito’. The show has been trending on social media since its release two weeks ago and has everyone talking about its leads: Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

The series follows the romance between Charlie Spring, portrayed by Locke, and Nick Nelson, played by Connor. While Charlie is shy and the only openly gay boy in his high school, the popular rugny player Nick is still figuring out who he is.

The show, who has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, has been praised for its tenderness and light tone, especially by putting queer identities on front. “I just thought it was so great that there’s a story in which we can show younger queer kids that they deserve happiness," Locke explained to Behind the Blinds in May 2022. Here, check out more about this young actor.

Joe Locke’s movies and TV shows

Many fans would be surprised to learn that ‘Heartstopper’ is Locke’s acting debut. According to GQ, the actor won the part after attending an open casting call beating 10,000 other hopefuls for the role.

Joe Locke’s age: How old is he?

Locke is 18 years old. He is still finishing school at Ballakermeen High School on the Isle of Man. He said on Twitter that being a part of Hearstopper has changed his life and that acting “has always been a dream of mine, and to have it come true by telling a story that really matters is amazing.”

Joe Locke’s height: How tall is he?

According to The Focus, Joe Locke is about 5'9 feet tall, confirmed by his co-star Kit Connor, who shared the information on Twitter. Both actors have shown their friendship since the series hit Netflix.

Locke says he’s a lot like his character Charlie

In an interview with GQ, Locke said that he was drawn to the series because it despicts queer love in a real way. “The second I read the script, I saw Charlie as a more introverted version of me. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it's me. That's really weird.’”