Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John has passed away at age 73, announced her husband on her official Facebook page and John Travolta, who was her co-star in “Grease,” has said goodbye to her friend on social media. Check out his sweet words.

Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, most remembered for her role as Sandy in “Grease” and her chart-topping hits such as “Physical,” has died at age 73 in California. Her husband, John Easterling, announced the news on Facebook on Monday.

No cause of death was given, but it was known that Newton-John wasdiagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced in 2017, after 25 years in remission. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” his husband wrote.

Born in England, Newton-John had a successful musical career with several No. 1 hits and four records that sold more than two million copies each. As an actor, she is also known for works such as “Xanadu.” However, she has always been linked to Sandy in “Grease,” and now her co-star and friend John Travolta has dedicated a few words to her.

John Travolta after Olivia Newton-John death: “Your impact was incredible”

John Travolta, her co-star in “Grease” and the critically-panned “Two of a Kind,” shared a message on social media saying goodbye to Newton-John. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible,” the actor wrote on Instagram following the news.

“I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he wrote. Travolta and Newton-John reunited in December 2019 for a sing-along of Grease in Florida.

Where to watch “Grease” (1978) with Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta

The film was successful both critically and commercially, and it is the highest-grossing musical film ever. Its cultural impact has been ever-lasting, with a new prequel in the works. "Hopelessly Devoted to You," performed by Newton-John, earned an Oscar nomination. Available on Paramount+ and Sling.