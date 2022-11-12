Keanu Reeves is back with the fourth installment of John Wick and two more films have already been confirmed to expand the action franchise. Here, check out everything that is known so far about chapter 5.

Keanu Reeves has not yet released the fourth chapter of John Wick but the directors and creative team are already preparing two more installments, so we will have action for a while. The franchise is getting bigger and bigger and soon we will see Ana de Armas starring in Ballerina, a new spin-off of the original story, together with the acclaimed actor.

The first three installments are among the top three best action movies Hollywood has produced in recent memory, but many fans are wondering if it's really worth continuing to exploit the professional assassin. The news of a fifth installment was announced by Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

It was expected that they would continue with the story and the character, since he has given the company a lot of financial joy. In total, the films have already grossed more than $580 million and each one has grossed more than the previous one, so it was only logical that they would want to continue expanding the saga.

When will John Wick: Chapter 5 start filming?

Chad Stahelski, director of the saga, assured that the fifth installment could be shot soon but that it is not up to him. Although John Wick 4 has not yet been released, they are already looking at what will happen between now and then, especially in the next few years. The filmmaker assured Collider that whether it will be filmed is up to the studio, as they make the final decision on the future of the franchise.

"[As of now] the [full] intention of the studio is to continue the franchise. And look, I'm not going to, we've all seen directors and producers where they say, 'Yeah. I don't know. I guess I'll do five.' And I just said, 'Look, man, John Wick 1 was dumb. We made it as a fun little action movie that we'd like to see' And the fact is now, nine years later, it's changed our lives. It changed my life. It changed Keanu's life. It's changed a lot of other people's lives. And people still want to see more", he said.

Why was Derek Kolstad left out of the fifth movie of John Wick?

Derek Kolstad was the screenwriter who created the saga and was in charge of writing the first two installments alone, while in the third he shared the responsibility with Shay Hatten, Chris Collins and Marc Abrams. However, he has apparently disassociated himself from the franchise and will have no involvement in Chapter 5.

It took several months for Kolstad to break his silence and mention why he left the project. During an interview with Collider, the screenwriter said, "It wasn't my decision. When you think about contractual issues on these things, on the third one I shared credit with several people, and since they don't need me to be on it anymore, I'm not (...) I'm never going to badmouth 'John Wick'. I want it to survive and thrive".

Mike Finch was responsible for the script on the fourth installment and is expected to continue on the next installments should the film prosper again. We have already seen him work on the scripts for Predators and American Assassin.