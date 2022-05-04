Keanu Reeves will return as hitman John Wick in the fourth installment of the action thriller saga, which is currently in post-production. Here, check out release date, cast and plot.

Fans of the John Wick franchise have been eagerly waiting for the fourth installment of the franchise, which had suffered several delays related to schedule issues and the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the action thriller is closer to being released.

Keanu Reeves will return as the dangerous hitman who has to return to a criminal life that he had left behind. The ending of the third installment left fans with many doubts, especially as Wiston (Ian McShane) shot John Wick.

The franchise, created by Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski, is considered a critical and commercial success, with all three films grossing over $587 million worldwide. Here, check out what we know about John Wick 4.

John Wick 4: Release date

The film, distributed by Lionsgate, is set to have a theatrical release in the United States on March 24, 2023. At first it was supposed to come out in May 2021, however, filming had to be pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Reeves’ commitment with The Matrix Resurrections.

John Wick 4: Cast

Keanu Reeves will return as John Wick, while the rest of the cast includes: Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Ian McShane as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel; Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York and Rina Sawayama as Akira. Also, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson,Bill Skarsgård,Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown round up the cast in undisclosed roles so far.

John Wick 4: Plot

While no official plot has been released for the movie, director Chad Stahelski revealed in the CinemaCon what fans can expect for this sequel. “It has something of a conclusion to the saga, which is great. We introduce a lot of new characters that have a lot to say about Keanu Reeves' character's past. And obviously from the present as well. I think it's a kind of brotherhood and it's hopeful," he explained, according to Collider.