Johnny Depp, who is in the middle of a libel lawsuit against Amber Heard, was once one of the most profitable stars in Hollywood. Here, check out how much his net worth is.

Johnny Depp might be the center of headlines for his ongoing libel lawsuit trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, but the actor was not-so-long ago one of Hollywood’s biggest and more profitable stars. However, how much is he worth?

With 95 films, music videos and TV shows, Depp has built a solid career with many successes and some flops along the way. In total, his films have generated $8.7 billion at the global box office, despite some failures in the past few years.

While the actor is looking to win the $50 million lawsuit for defamation against Heard for her op-ed in The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, without naming him, she is counter suing him for $100 million.

How much is Johnny Depp’s worth?

Johnny Depp’s worth is currently, according to Celebrity Net Worth, $150 million. However, the actor used to be worth $650 million. His media salary for film is $20 million and in 2016, according to Forbes, Depp was the most overpaid actor in Hollywood, having box office returns at $2.80 for every $1 paid.

However, it has been reported that the actor has lost money due to some bad financial habits, as well as for his other legal battles. For example, he accused his financial firm, The Management Group (TMG) of mishandling his money in 2017, while the company claimed that the actor was the one who caused his own financial problems.

The actor was asking for $25 million but they reached a secret arrangement. Meanwhile, in his divorce with Heard, he had to give her $7 million per an agreement, which she would use to donate to charities such as the ACLU and Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

During the libel trial, his manager Jack Whigham said that Depp was set to earn $22.5 million for the sixth movie of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which was never made after Heard published her op-ed in 2018.