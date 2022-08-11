Johnny Depp fans have long shown that they wanted him back on the big screen and now the actor has granted their wish with his latest appearance in a new French movie. Here we tell you all about his role and everything that is known about the film so far.

Johnny Depp is back on the big screen! The actor decided to return, after three years of absence due to his turbulent defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, to the Hollywood film industry.

French production company, Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat's Why Not Productions, has revealed a first look at the actor in his new role as King Louis XV. Filming began on July 26, lasted around 11 weeks and took place in stunning locations such as Versailles and several other castles in the Paris region, in addition to the studio.

Rust And Bone and A Prophet are also involved in the new project, which will feature a rather refined cast, with the presence of Maïwenn, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory and India Hair, in addition to Depp.

La Favorite: Johnny Depp's new movie after the trial

Depp will be playing one of the main characters in director Maïwenn's film. The drama is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, the last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour, according to Deadline.

The actor will play King Louis VX, while Maïwenn will be Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty and was always a hard worker hungry for culture and pleasure. It is the director's most ambitious production so far, after Polisse, which won the Jury Prize at Cannes 2011.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the plot will tell the life of Jeanne Bécu who was born as the illegitimate daughter of an impoverished seamstress in 1743 and went on to rise through the Court of Louis XV to become his last official mistress.