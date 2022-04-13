Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are in the middle of a defamation trial for the allegations of domestic violence the actress made against him. The legal battle has damaged the 58-year-old actor's career. However, he still has some upcoming projects.

Johnny Depp is in the middle of a libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence during their relationship on several occasions. It’s the latest legal battle between the pair, who were linked romantically between 2011 and 2016, after their divorce which took around a year to solve.

Depp launched a $50 million lawsuit for defamation against Heard after the actress published an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about her experience as a victim of violence and abuse. While she didn’t name Depp in the article, the actor, according to statements given to the court and cited by Variety, accused Heard of “fabricating domestic violence claims against him in order to advance her own career.”

The legal battle against Heard has damaged the actor’s career. Depp was fired from the Disney’s saga 'Pirates of the Caribbeans, which will have a sixth movie. The actor also was forced by Warner Bros. to leave the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film series. So, is he having another project soon?

Depp will be in an upcoming film about King Louis XV

After being “dropped” by Hollywood, it seems like Depp is still welcome in France. According to a Variety’s report from January, Depp is set to take the role of King Louis XV in a film by French director Maïwenn, who also co-star in the film as Jeanne du Barry, a countess that was Louis XV’s last mistress.

There was no plot or title for the film, but the same report stated that it will start filming this summer. The latest movie in which Depp appeared was 2020’s ‘Minamata,’ which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2020. However, the film, produced by MGM, remained shelved until February of this year.

Meanwhile, the trial against Heard is set to last six weeks. This is the second libel case that Depp pursues regarding the allegations of domestic violence. He lost a similar lawsuit in 2020 against the newspaper The Sun, who called him a “wife beater” while talking about Heard’s claims. She, for her part, will star in the Warner Bros. sequel of ‘Aquaman’.