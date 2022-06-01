The Jury has issued a verdict: Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp with her op-ed published in The Washington Post, and his lawyer defamed her by saying her accusations were a hoax. So, what happens now?

After six weeks of trial and three days of deliberation, the Jury of the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial issued a verdict: the Aquaman actress defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the 2018’s Washington Post op-ed in which the actress said she was a victim of domestic abuse. However, he also defamed her but only in one of the three affirmations that were judged.

Depp was seeking $50 million in damages, while Heard was seeking $100 million. However, the jury awarded him $15 million, while he has to pay her $2 million in damages. Depp alleged that the op-ed harmed his career and was the reason Disney dropped him from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise.

While the article never mentioned his name, the majority of the testimony was focused on wherther Heard was physically and sexually abused while the pair was romantically involved between 2012 and 2016, including a marriage of only 15 months. So, now that the verdict is in, what happens now?

Depp wins defamation trial: Can Amber Heard pay the actor?

According to several reports, her net worth is $8 million due to her collaboration with several brands such as LÓreal and, even, some of the money remaining from her divorce settlement with Depp. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is only $2,5 million. However, she can reach an agreement with Depp’s legal team to comply.

What did Heard and Depp say about the verdict?

Of course, the reactions of both parties have been very different. In a statement reproduced by Variety, Heard said that “disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” and that she is “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously,” she wrote per Variety. While she can appeal, there hasn’t been any indication that she will do so.

Meanwhile, Depp celebrated the outcome. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” Depp wrote in a statement also shared by Variety. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”