Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's libel case has been front and center in the public opinion discussion for the past month. Here, check out why the trial is on a break right now and when the actors have to go back to court.

The libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been the center of Hollywood’s news for the past month. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is trying to prove the falsehood of his ex-wife accusations of domestic violence. However, a break from the procedure has been announced.

During the trial, close witnesses of the ex-marriage have taken the stand to declare what they have seen, while the two actors have also shared their very different versions of their short marriage, with both claiming to be victims of emotional and physical abuse.

While Depp declared earlier, having to talk about his drug use or defending some graphic texts about Heard sent to his friend Paul Bettany, in the recent weeks it was Heard's turn to share many violent incidents involving the actor, which will be cross examined later in the trial.

Depp vs Heard: The reason they aren't in court this week

The trial, which is taking place in Fairfax (Virginia), was paused last Friday, May 6. According to the information given by the court, the parties must return next Monday, May 16. The reason for the break was that Judge Penney Azcarate requested to postpone it one week due to “personal reasons.”

According to a report from The New York Post, the judge had a conference that she had to attend and she informed jurors when the case opened on April 11. The report also states that the conference hasn’t anything to do with the case.

Depp vs Heard: When will the final verdict be announced?

When the trial resumes, Heard will continue her testimony. Both parties are scheduled to return on May 27 to present their final arguments and after that date, the jury will decide the verdict. However, the resolution may take several hours and weeks.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation for $50 million after the actress published an op-ed at The Washington Post claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse. Meanwhile, Heard is counter suing him for $100 million.