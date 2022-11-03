Johnny Depp is one of the most versatile and recognizable actors in the industry. He has been in the spotlight for most of his career and has created a repertoire full of hits and great productions. Here, check out his best works and where to see them (from home).

Six months after winning his defamation lawsuit with his ex-wife Amber Heard, the 59-year-old actor will be part of Savage x Fenty Show vol. 4, one of the most prestigious and glamorous fashion shows of recent times, created by Rihanna. Johnny Depp will be the first man to be involved with the brand and the show.

According to rumors and what TMZ has revealed, the 59-year-old actor will not parade as a model, but will occupy the role of guest celebrity to wear some of Riri's creations. It is speculated that he has already filmed his part without collaborating with the rest of the models and it is not known if he will be developing his skills as a musician, making a small presentation with the guitar.

This generated that the interpreter of Jack Sparrow is trending along with the singer, due to the controversy that was generated by giving the present in the show, whose participation was cataloged as "cool and chic". This was due to the fact that after the legal problem he had, users of social networks took two sides and some support him and others do not.

A Nightmare on Elm Street ( 1984) – Available on HBO Max.

Several young people in a small town regularly have nightmares in which they are chased by a man deformed by fire and wearing a glove ending in sharp blades. Some of them begin to be killed in their sleep by this being, who turns out to be a murderer whom the parents of these young people burned alive several years ago after discovering that he had murdered several children.

Cry-Baby (1990) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

In the 1950s, a rebellious teenager uses rock and roll to get close to a blonde socialite.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) – Available on Paramount+.

An inventor living alone in a castle creates Edward, an artificial man. However, the inventor dies before finishing his project and leaves Edward with blades instead of hands. After the death of his creator, Edward lives in obscurity until he meets Peg, who takes him home. Soon Edward is well known in the neighborhood thanks to his gardening and hairdressing skills. However, trouble begins when Edward falls in love with Peg's daughter Kim.

What's Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993) – Available on HBO Max.

In Endora, a small town in the American Midwest, lives Gilbert Grape, a young supermarket employee whose life is to take care of an immensely obese mother and a mentally handicapped brother, and is tired of his routine. His life is anodyne until the arrival of Becky, a modern and very special girl, changes everything.

Donnie Brasco (1997) – Available on Netflix.

An FBI agent, who infiltrates the mafia, must prove that he is capable of committing crimes in order not to arouse suspicion.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) – Available on fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video.

In 1799, Detective Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate a triple crime. The victims were brutally decapitated.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003) – Available on Disney+.

Captain Barbossa steals pirate Jack Sparrow's ship and kidnaps Elizabeth, Will Turner's friend. Barbossa and his crew are victims of a spell that condemns them to live forever and to transform every night into living skeletons.

Finding Neverland (2004) – Available on fuboTV and Hulu.

It shows the process that led to the creation of Peter Pan: from the time James Barrie, author of the play, came up with the idea to the premiere in New York, on a night that not only changed his life, but the lives of all those who were with him.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) – Available on HBO Max.

Charlie Bucket is a boy from a poor family who spends most of his time dreaming about the chocolate he can rarely afford to eat. Things change when Willy Wonka, the owner of the famous Wonka Chocolates empire, announces a contest in which five golden tickets have been hidden in five chocolate bars. Charlie will be one of the five lucky ones to find one of the tickets that give access to a tour of the chocolate factory.

The Tourist (2010) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Frank is an American tourist who travels to Italy to try to recover from a failed love affair. He soon meets Elise, an exceptional woman, who brings romance and passion back into his life, but who also brings with her intrigue and danger.

Alice in Wonderland (2010) – Available on Disney+.

Alice, a 19-year-old girl, goes to a Victorian mansion to attend a high society party. As she is about to publicly receive a marriage proposal, she runs after a white rabbit.

Rango (2011) – Available on HBO Max.

Rango is a chameleon who has spent his whole life living as a pet in a terrarium, watching the world go by through the glass. However, one fine day when his terrarium is being transported, it falls out of the car transporting it in the middle of the Mojave Desert. Rango ends up in a wild town called Polvo, a dangerous place inhabited by strange creatures. Unwittingly, Rango becomes the 'Sheriff'.

Dark Shadows (2012) – Available on Hulu.

Maine, 18th century, Barnabas Collins runs the town of Collinsport. A rich and powerful womanizer, Barnabas seals his own fate when he breaks the heart of a witch named Angelique. Angelique transforms Barnabas into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, Barnabas escapes from his grave and discovers that Collinsport, in 1972, is a very different place. His estate is in ruins, and the dysfunctional remnants of his family have improved somewhat.

The Lone Ranger (2013) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Toro, a Native American and spiritual warrior, tells untold stories that transform John Reid, a white cop, into a legend of justice. In their adventures, the heroes work together to defeat greed and corruption.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) – Available on HBO Max.

In 1926, zoological wizard Newt Scamander makes a brief stop in New York while traveling around the world cataloging and capturing magical creatures. Jacob, an ordinary human, mistakenly causes the creatures to escape and hide around the city. Scamander will have to catch them again, before they cause trouble.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) – Available on Amazon Prime Video.

During a trip on the luxurious Orient-Express train, a murder takes place. When an avalanche stops the train, the prestigious Belgian detective Hercule Poirot boards the vehicle to investigate who the murderer is, but all the passengers seem suspicious.