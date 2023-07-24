Johnny Depp is currently touring Europe with his band ‘Hollywood Vampires,’ but there has been speculation surrounding his health. Especially after the group canceled a show on July 18th in Budapest, Hungary, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The show was canceled after fans were already at the venue and after they reportedly made a soundcheck, which prompted backlash due to the vague explanation by the band members, which also features Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson.

After the incident, Hungarian media outlet Blikk published an article claiming that the reason the concert was canceled was that Depp “passed out” after “partying too hard,” according to an “insider.” The news were replicated in some outlets, especially in Spain. However, the photographer of the band, Aaron Perry, is denying the report. Here’s what we know.

Is Johnny Depp sick? Hollywood Vampires’ respond to the “passed away” rumors

People Magazine reports that Hollywood Vampires canceled their next show in Slovakia due to the “construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public,” as they explained in a statement on Instagram (that is no longer on the page).

They also clarified that “this cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest,” assuring fans that “all bandmembers [sic] are safe and healthy.” This last part it’s obviously a response to the rumors that Depp had been drinking and passed away. Also, Aaron Perry released a statement on his own on July 21, slamming the rumors:

“If we cancel a show there’s a d*mn good reason why we do. It’s not because of a hangover or because we just didn’t want to or we are tired or feeling a little sore,” he wrote on a lengthy post on his Instagram account.

“We do EVERYTHING we can to put on the best show every night we can (…) So please have some compassion and think before you post rumors or speculation. Just because you heard music doesn’t mean the band did a sound check. The crew was doing a line check. So please stop the rumors. Just because some random said “the band was there” doesn’t mean they were. Just because you see an old picture labeled as “earlier today” doesn’t mean it’s true,” he added.

“There’s reasons why we say what we say officially. It’s not to keep the fans in the dark and it’s not to be shady, it’s just the nature of the business and all those involved. This is our livelihood, this is our life, this is our duty as a band and crew touring and we do not take that lightly,” he concluded.

The band has continued their tour in Poland, and are headed to the US next.