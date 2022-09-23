Rumor has it that Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who was involved in the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Here we tell you everything we know about the new girlfriend of the legendary actor.

Johnny Depp is coming out of a pretty turbulent time in his life. A few months ago, the verdict of the trial he initiated against his ex-wife Amber Heard was announced and it all went pretty well for the movie icon. The case was televised and a documentary was made, which is available to watch on Discovery+.

Johnny vs Amber is a two-part documentary series, with explosive evidence, an intimate personal archive and in-depth interviews from both legal teams, explores the UK High Court defamation case and the important and complex issue of domestic abuse.

Currently, the actor is already working on his first production after the scandal. He will be playing King Louis XV in The Favorite, a project that will bring to the big screen the life of Jeanne du Barry. Despite all the problems he has had in the past, it seems that good news is coming to Depp's life, especially in terms of love.

Lawyer Joelle Rich reportedly dating Johnny Depp

One of the latest news surrounding the case is that Johnny Depp, one of the most versatile actors of the decade, is reportedly dating one of his lawyers. It is not Camille Vasquez, but Joelle Rich. The lawyer represented Depp in his defamation lawsuit in the UK against The Sun newspaper.

This was stated by the specialized celebrity media Page Six. It also stated that the lawyer is married but is currently in the process of separation. The two allegedly got closer at the end of the trial, when the actor spent a long time in England performing in several concerts.

Rich is a mother of two and claims she accompanied the actor to Virginia to show her support throughout the legal proceedings. "There was no professional obligation for her to be there", a source told the magazine, adding that the two had met discreetly in hotels during the early stages of their relationship.