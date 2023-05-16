Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey: Why do fans think that something could happen between them?

The Little Mermaid is just a few weeks away from its big premiere and the world premiere has already taken place. The stars of the new life-action shined on the red carpet, but it was the leading ladies who stole the spotlight. Many fans have been spreading various theories about Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey.

The story follows its characters and depicts a young mermaid, who longs to know the world beyond the sea and visits the surface. There she falls in love with a handsome man and following her heart, makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.

The young stars play Prince Eric and Ariel, the little mermaid herself. The film will hit the big screen on May 25 and after a good time in theaters, it will make its big debut on one of the most popular streaming platforms: Disney+. In the meantime, here’s a look at what’s going on between the main characters…

What is going on between Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey?

After spending several months on set and filming the live-action film, Jonah Hauer-King and Halle Bailey have become close friends. The 27-year-old actor has raved about his partner and said the best thing about making the film is getting to know the 23-year-old star.

“Ultimately, you want someone who has the best voice and the best spirit and the most charisma, charm and humor and best acting talent, and that’s Halle”, Hauer-King said. Now, fans have been collecting all the photos, videos and sayings of both actors in the different premieres, interviews and events they have had.

The chemistry they have had has been so great and attractive to future viewers, that fans have gone crazy and have started with a big shippeo. Many claim that something could be going on between the stars. The Twitter account @popbase, reported that People has confirmed the breakup between Halle and her boyfriend DDG, but no official statement from her side has been released yet.