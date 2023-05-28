Jonah Hauer-King is ready to become a global star as Prince Eric in the live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’ alongside Halle Bailey. While this might be his biggest movie yet, the English actor is slowly building a great career and he has several upcoming projects.

The 27-year-old actor made his feature film debut as Luke Hammond in Danny Huston’s The Last Photograph in 2017. That same year, he played Laurie in the BBC miniseries adaptation of Little Women. He then appeared in Ashes in the Snow (218) and A Dog’s Way Home (2019).

He has also found success as Harry Chase in the drama TV series World on Fire, a role he will reprise for its second season. However, if after watching Hauer-King in The Little Mermaid, you want to know where to catch him next, keep reading.

Jonah Hauer-King’s next roles in movies and TV shows

World on Fire (Season 2) – Mid Summer 2023

Hauer-King plays Harry Chase, an interpreter at the British embassy in Warsaw who is later commissioned into the British Army, and joins the SOE. The series will return for a second season later this year.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz (Series) – TBD

He will play a younger version of Lale Sokolov in this upcoming Peacock’s production. The series is based on the book of the same name by Heather Morris. The cast will also include Harvey Keitel, Melanie Lynskey, and Anna Próchniak.

It will be directed by Michiel van Erp and it will be a romantic costume drama. The story centers on the love adventures of one of the famous Casanova brothers, Giacomo Casanova. It’s based on In Lucia’s Eyes by Arthur Japin. He will star alongside Dar Zuzovsky.

Rich Flu (Film) – TBD

He will star opposite Mary Elizabeth Winstead in this Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s film. The story, according to IMDb, will explore “how far people would go to save themselves when the wealth that made the world go round then becomes its most dangerous commodity after a strange disease threatens to kill anyone with any sort of fortune.”

Film about WWII (writer)

In an interview with The Cut, the actor revealed that he wrote a script about prisoners of war during WWII who start theater companies and stage plays to explore “their ways of finding some purpose and meaning in their lives.” The film is currently in pre-production.