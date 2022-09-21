Jonathan Bailey gained worldwide recognition for his role as the Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix's period drama "Bridgerton." However, he will now be taking the role of Fiyero in "Wicked." So, how well does he sing? Check it out here.

For American and international audiences, Jonathan Bailey is most known for his role of the “capital Rake” Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit drama “Bridgerton.” However, the British actor has built a strong portfolio, not only on the screen but also on the stage.

So, it’s not surprising that he was cast as Fiyero in the upcoming “Wicked” films, in which he will star alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro. “He’s perfect, they’re perfect. They’d be perfect together. Born to be forever….. I am too excited to pretend this hasn’t been happening. We have a Fiyero!,” director Jon M. Chu confirmed on Twitter.

"Wicked" won’t be the first musical in which Bailey stars. He received a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical in 2019 thanks to his work in the gender-swapped revival of Company, while also starring in the London revival of The Last Five Years (2016).

Jonathan Bailey’s singing skills: His stunning performances

Besides his roles in Company and The Last Five Years, Bailey also appeared in several plays as a child actor in Royal Shakespeare Company productions when he was seven years old. At eight, he performed as Gavroche in a West End production of Les Misérables.

While there are not many videos of Bailey singing, one of the most popular in Youtube is his rendition of “If I Didn't Believe in You” while auditioning for the role of Jamie in Jason Robert Brown's London production of The Last Five Years.

There’s also a recording of his performance in “Getting Married Today” from “Company.” And, it turns out, he’s not the only Bridgerton sibling who knows how to sing, as he has done a brief cover of “Can’t help Falling in Love” with Luke Thompson (Colin) and Luke Newton (Benedict).