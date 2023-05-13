Jonathan Majors has become one of the most popular actors in the film industry and has headlined several major projects. However, his talent has been somewhat overshadowed by the numerous conflicts and controversies he has been involved in since the beginning of the year.

The star of Creed III has been accused of multiple assaults and harassment towards different women. The first to denounce him was his ex-girlfriend, who a few weeks later confessed that it had been her fault and not the actor’s. This did not help much, as legal action had begun and if he was found guilty, he could face time in prison.

Because of all that happened and how tarnished his reputation was, many brands and organizations that work with him decided to step aside. The U.S. Army, the talent agency Entertainment 360 and the public relations firm Ledde Agency cut ties with him. It seems that Marvel would be next…

What is Jonathan Majors’ net worth?

The star has a fortune of $2 million, according to Sportskeeda. Currently his salary is around $500,000 and most of his income comes from his work in the entertainment industry, as well as different sponsorships with some important brands.

Here, check out some of his salaries: