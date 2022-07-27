Jonathan Majors will star as Marvel's newest villain, Kang the Conqueror. We've already seen him in the first season of Loki as the one who controls the timeline. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the actor.

Jonathan Majors gained strong popularity after making his MCU debut as a possible Kang the Conqueror in the first season of the Loki series. The American actor confessed after the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 announcements that he will be in several big Marvel projects.

The actor, before becoming known to fans of the franchise, was one of the stars of the acclaimed HBO series Lovecraft Country. He played Atticus Freeman, a former combatant who works in Florida after leaving the military and returns home to Chicago after receiving a mysterious letter from his father, Montrose, in order to find information about his mother.

On the other hand, Majors starred in The Last Black Man in San Francisco in 2019. It was his first important work within the industry and one of the ones that brought him the most recognition. Thanks to his role as Montgomery Allen, he received nominations for Best Supporting Actor and Best Breakthrough Performance at the 20th annual Black Reel Awards.

Jonathan Majors' career

Jonathan has not had an easy life. As a teenager, he faced several problems. He was arrested for shoplifting, suspended from high school for getting into a fight, and even lived out of his car while working two jobs to make ends meet.

That all ended when he found his safe space and refuge in the world of theater. He studied for a bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and then went on to the Yale School of Drama, where he graduated with a master of fine arts degree in 2016.

The actor is in the best moment of his career. At the end of June, the news came out that he had signed with the WME agency, along with his first agent Elan Ruspoli. Big projects await him, such as Magazine Dreams, in which he stars and is executive producer.

In the film, Jonathan will play a black amateur bodybuilder struggling to find a human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence, according to Deadline. In the fall he will begin work on the adaptation of Walter Mosley's The Man In the Basement, where he will also executive produce, with Tall Street Productions.

Jonathan Majors at Marvel

Following Kevin Feige's announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 about the new phases and projects Marvel Studios will be producing, he confirmed that Majors will be one of the main villains. He is scheduled to make his film debut within the production company in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due out in 2023.

He is also confirmed to appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025. Undoubtedly, He Who Remains will become one of the most iconic characters. Kang was already ranked as the 65th greatest comic book villain of all time in 2009, according to IGN.

According to The Wrap, we have yet to see the villain. Technically Majors wasn't playing Kang in the god of deception series, but a different version of the human being he would later become. Which means we have yet to get a first look at one of the franchise's most feared characters.

"Eons ago, before TVA, a variant of myself lived on Earth in the 31st century. He was a scientist and discovered that there were universes stacked on top of his own. At the same time, other versions of us were learning the same thing", his character says in the last episode of the series. Which leads us to deduce that he is actually Nathaniel Richards, one of the many first names of The Conqueror.

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang or Nathaniel Richards is one of the villains who frequents as nemesis of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. He is a time-traveling entity and several alternate versions appeared in Marvel comics, as we have already seen in Loki.

Some of his future and past heroic alteregos are Rama-Tut, Immortus and Iron Lad. He Who Remains is one of his many alternate versions that appeared in the first season of the Disney+ series, in the last episode For All Time. Always.