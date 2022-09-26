Joseph Baena, Arnold Schwarzenegger's fitness son, is one of the contestants of the 31th Season of Dancing With the Stars. Here, check out everything you need to know about him such as his family, movies and more.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars is in its early stages, but the contestants brought up their best moves to the ballroom. One of this year’s cast members is Joseph Baena, who is partnered with last season’s winner Daniella Karagach and many fans want to know more about him.

Baena is known for being Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, despite him not using his dad’s name. Like many other children of Hollywood stars, Baena wanted to make a name for himself and try not to rely on his connections.

Baena is a fitness model, real estate agent and bodybuilder, as well as an actor. He has said that he doesn’t care about the critics, he just wants to give his “100% in everything” he does. So, while he is in the race for the Mirrorball trophy, check out more facts about him.

Who is Joseph Baena’s mother?

Baena’s mother is Mildred Baena, a former household staffer for Schwarzenegger. He was conceived in an affair while the actor was married to Maria Shriver. Joseph learned about his father when he was 13, after the relationship was revealed the day after Schwarzenegger left the California governor's office in 2011.

Who are Joseph Baena’s siblings?

Baena has four half-siblings from his dad’s side: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Meanwhile, from his mom’s side he has a sister, Jackie. However, according to some reports, Baena isn’t close with Schwarzenegger’s children.

How much is Joseph Baena’s net worth?

According to Closer Weekly, the fitness model has an estimated net worth of $1 to $3 million. Alongside his influencer fitness model career, he also has earned his money thanks to his real estate ventures and his acting gigs.

Joseph Baena’s movies and TV shows

Baena is literally just starting his acting career, but he has already appeared in his first feature film, The Chariot, which premiered this year. He also had a role in the miniseries Scam Squad, and according to his IMDb page, he has some films in post-production: Called to Duty: The Last Airshow and Bully High.