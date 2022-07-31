Joseph Quinn and Metallica have teamed up to give Stranger Things fans and those who attended Lollapalooza in Chicago an unforgettable evening. Here we tell you all about their collaboration.

Joseph Quinn is the celebrity of the moment. His time in the fourth season of Stranger Things as Eddie Munson has catapulted him to success with only 9 episodes and has established himself as one of the most beloved actors and characters of the show.

During the course of the series we could see how Eddie joins Dustin, Lucas, Max, Robin, Steve and Nancy to go to war against Vecna in the Upside Down. By the season finale he had already become one of the main characters, starring in one of the most iconic moments of the fourth season.

The actor played one of Metallica's classics live, with the help of Tye Trujillo (son of the band's bassist, Robert Trujillo), who provided background guitar tracks for the scene. That moment has been etched in the memory of fans and the rock band has found it to be an epic scene. They have made it very clear in one of the most recognized festivals.

Joseph Quinn played Master of Puppets with Metallica at Lollapalooza

After the strong impact of the scene in the season finale of Stranger Things, Metallica decided to call the actor to perform together at Lollapalooza in Chicago to play the mythical song together.

Quinn was invited by the band members themselves to share an afternoon with them before taking the stage and playing parts of Master of Puppets together. James Hetfield, leader of the rock band, was delighted with the actor's participation and they shared the encounter on their social networks.

As if this was not enough, when they began to perform the song in the recital, the screens played the moment in which Eddie saves his friends to the rhythm of the song. In addition, the band has also been excited about the arrival of new fans to their fandom, thanks to the soundtrack of the Netflix series.

"Everyone is welcome in the Metallica family. If they like Puppets, chances are they'll find plenty of other songs to participate in. FYI: EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica family. Whether you've been fans for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. You all started at ground zero at one point in time", the band shared in a comment on Tik Tok.