The American singer, Julee Cruise, has always been recognized for her sweetness, her seductive voice and her way of interpreting songs. With four albums and 10 television collaborations, it could be said that her career has been marked by success.

Julee Cruise's Career: How and where to watch Twin Peaks and all her TV appearances

Julee Cruise born on December 1, 1956 in Iowa. Since childhood she has had a special affinity for the world of music. She studied French horn at Drake University and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children's Theatre Company. Her favorite role to play was Jinjur from Lyman Frank Baum's Oz books.

As a singer, songwriter and actress, she has recorded four studio albums: Floating into the Night, The Voice of Love, The Art of Being a Girl and My Secret Life. During the 80's she collaborated with figures such as Angelo Badalamenti (composer of Blue Velvet) and David Lynch (film director). Both have been the producers of his first two albums.

But fame and worldwide recognition came with her participation in the famous mystery series Twin Peaks. With an angelic voice, the singer performed the song "Falling" in 1990, which became the orchestral theme for the television series. Thanks to its impact, she won Best Pop Instrumental award at the 33rd Grammy Awards.

With her enveloping and ethereal voice, she was also a collaborator of many soundtracks, programs and television series of high popularity. Some like Scream, Psych in the episode "Dual Spires", Saturday Night Live in the 90's and one of her most remarkable projects, Blue Velvet.

Her personal life and her last days

Cruise married Editor-in-Chief and Vice President of Guideposts Publications, Eduard Grinnan. The two lived together, with their golden retriever puppy Grace, in a residence located in Manhattan, New York.

On March 28, 2018, the singer went public on her Facebook page that she had systemic lupus, which caused her considerable pain and affected her ability to walk and stand. "The pain is so bad that I cry. I can hardly walk and now it's hard to stand", she said.

The singer died on Friday, June 10, at the age of 65, after a lifetime of struggling with lupus, a disease she had suffered from since youth. Although the cause of the disease in general is still unknown, but there is concrete evidence of the influence of genetics, epigenetics (changes in chromosomes that affect gene activity), environmental factors, viruses and infections.

“For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodbye to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all”, wrote her husband to members of B-52 fan group.

Her time in the B-52 band

As the husband said his last goodbye, his favorite song was Roam by The B-52's. The song Roam is a party piece by the group, with whom Cruise toured during the 1990s as a replacement for lead singer Cindy Wilson.

The fact that Grinnan decided to break the news to the band's fans first speaks volumes about his love for the group. His release was made on the fan group "the B-52's universe the world's greatest party band".

Julee Cruise television appearances and music

TV Shows

1. Twin Peaks (1990). Available on Paramount +

2. The Red Shoes (1983).

3. The Marvelous Land of Oz (1981).

4. Industrial Symphony No. 1: The Dream of the Brokenhearted (1990).

5. David Lynch: Don't Look at Me (1989)

6. The Red Shoes (1983).

7. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992). Available on HBO MAX.

8. Blue Velvet (1986). Available on Hulu, Kanopy, Tubi, Hoopla, The Criterion Channel and Paramount +.

9. Alice in Wonderland (1982).

10. Puss in Boots (1982).

Music

1. Floating into the Night (1989). Available on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music.

2. Cosmic Thing by The B-52's (1989). Available on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music.

3. Dance This Mess Around by The B-52's (1990). Available on Deezer.

4. The Voice of Love (1993). Available on Spotify and YouTube Music.

5. The Art of Being a Girl (2002). Available on Spotify and YouTube Music.

6. Julee Cruise/Nutcracker EP: An American Nightmare Maxi (2003). Available on Deezer and YouTube Music.

7. My Secret Life (2011). Available on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube Music.