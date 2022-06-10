At only 28 years old, Julia Garner is one of the most interesting, well-rounded and versatile performers of the decade. With the new Madonna biopic project, Garner will have the opportunity to meet a large audience and showcase her musical talents.

Julia Garner: Who is the actress who will play Madonna on her new Biopic?

Julia Garner is already an acclaimed figure in Hollywood. Her beginnings in the world of acting came at a very early age. The American actress, raised in a Jewish neighborhood in the Bronx, said that she was extremely shy in elementary school and for this reason a teacher advised her to take acting classes. At the age of 17 she made her debut on the big screen, with the cult film Martha Marcy May Marlene, and from that moment on she never left.

She was part of two of the most anticipated series of the Netflix platform. She played Ruth Langmore in the well-known series Ozark, winning 2 Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. In addition, she played Anna Delvey in Investing Anna, a story about the investigation of the real-life case of Anna Delvey, who convinced the entire New York elite that she was a German heiress.

She has also been seen in the acclaimed film The Assistant, where she plays the assistant of the famous film producer Harvey Weinstein. She also took part in productions such as Modern Love, Grandma, We Are What We Are, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Dirty John and more.

Julia Garner chosen to play Madonna

The actress has received an offer to play the Queen of Pop, Madonna, in the biopic she is preparing. According to Variety magazine, Garner's team is considering it and hopes to accept the offer. So far, the list of artists who will be involved in the film is unknown.

Some time ago, rumors began to spread about possible candidates for the role, among them were Alexa Demi, who played Maddy in the Emmy-winning series Euphoria, Odessa Young from Tokyo Vice, Florence Pugh, star of the horror film Mindsommar and some singers such as Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.

Everything we know about the new Madonna biopic

There is a whole generation of artists wanting to tell their story. The Queen of Pop is one of them. Following the explosive biopics that have been released recently, such as the great Bohemian Rhapsody, Hulu's Pam & Tommy series, Elvis and Rocketman, everything indicates that the next superstar on screen will be the iconic Madonna.

The singer-songwriter announced that she will be the writer and director of her new film, along with screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who was involved in the film The Girl on the Train. The name of the project was not yet defined, but it was rumored that it could be titled Little Sparrow.

"The focus of this film will always be the music. Music kept me moving and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell them than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster of my life with my voice and my vision", the artist posted via Instagram in October.

The film is set up at Universal Pictures with Amy Pascal as the producer, and will follow the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention.

3 fun facts about the American actress

1. She is married to Mark Foster, lead vocalist of Foster the People. They met at the Sundance Film Festival and after being engaged for eight months, they got married in December 2019 in New York City.

2. She got her first starring role in the 2012 independent film Electrick Children, where she plays Rachel McKnight, a 15-year-old girl from a fundamentalist Mormon community in Utah who believes she became pregnant by listening to a song on a cassette tape.

3. Acording to Fansided, Julia told Vanity Fair that the people she looks up to for fashion and style are Audrey Hepburn, Diane Keaton, and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.