Pep Guardiola is the biggest fan of Julia Roberts. Two months ago, Manchester City’s coach made that clear when he showed his frustration telling an incredible anecdote of the famous actress.

“Listen, I’m going to explain a secret. Even if we win this Champions League and three Champions League in a row, I will be a failure. I’m going to tell you something. I have three idols in my life: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Julia Roberts.”

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Julia Roberts left him waiting during a visit to Manchester. Pep Guardiola admitted it was a crushing moment he just couldn’t forget.

“Julia Roberts years ago came to Manchester. Not in the 80s or the 90s when Sir Alex Ferguson won the titles and titles. She came in the period, like, we were better than United. She went to visit Man United. She didn’t come to see us. So, that’s why, even if I win this Champions League, it will not compare to the fact that Julia Roberts came to Manchester and didn’t come to see us.“

Now, in what could be called a soccer miracle, Julia Roberts took notice of this story and had an amazing gesture for Pep Guardiola after Manchester City won the Champions League.

Julia Roberts sends incredible message to Pep Guardiola

Maybe it was fate or something like that, but, Pep Guardiola’s prediction came true. After the Julia Roberts’ story saw the light following a Round of 16 victory against Leipzig, Manchester City were unstoppable.

They eliminated powerhouses like Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals and Real Madrid in the semifinals. Then, in the last step to complete a historic treble, Pep Guardiola won the final facing Inter to hoist the trophy. Julia Roberts saw all that unfold.

“Congratulations @pepteam for leading your team to be UCL champions. #pep #soccermom”, was Julia Robert’s message on her official Instagram account with a picture of Pep Guardiola kissing the trophy at Istanbul.

So, thanks to Manchester City and the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s dream came true. His favorite actress of all time publicly acknowledged his massive achievement. A perfect movie ending.