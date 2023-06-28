British actor Julian Sands, who had been missing since January after going hiking in the Southern California wilderness, has been confirmed dead after being identified through human remains discovered by hikers on Saturday. He was 65 years old.

He was most known thanks to his role in the critically acclaimed 1986 film “A Room With a View.” The adaptation of the novel by E.M. Forster is considered as one of the best British films of all time. However, he got several roles in many Hollywood films, including Warlock (1989), Arachnophobia (1990), Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011).

On television, he portrayed Vladimir Bierko in 24 (2006) and Jor-El in Smallville (2009–2010), and voiced Valmont in Jackie Chan Adventures (2000–2002). Sands was married to author and journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and had two daughters. Here’s what we know about the case.

How did Julian Sands die?

According to the New York Times, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the positive identification and stated that the cause of death is still under investigation pending further test results.

The remains were found in the Mount Baldy area, northeast of Los Angeles, where search efforts were hindered by dangerous weather conditions. Since his disappearance in January, the authorities had conducted eight searches spanning over 500 hours, alongside eight other unrelated search-and-rescue missions in the same region.

Per the report of the NYT, the sheriff’s department deployed more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff members, utilizing helicopters, drones, and ground searchers to cover inaccessible regions.