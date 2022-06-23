Actress Julie Andrews is a legend and a role model in the film industry. With more than 50 years of career, she has known how to reinvent herself for each of her roles. Here we tell you how much she earned for her most iconic characters and what her net worth is.

Julie Andrews is not only known for her great roles, but also for her beauty and kindness. As one of the most acclaimed actresses of the 1990s, she has managed to reinvent herself time and time again. At 86 years old, Andrews could have stepped aside after the magnificent career she has had, but she is far from that.

"I maintain the same passion I had at the beginning of my career. I'm excited about every project I start. I'm starting to direct, before the pandemic I did it in 'My Fair Lady'. And now I'm thinking about producing. And like Bridgerton, I do a lot of solo work with my voice now. That's the part I love the most, because I don't have to do my hair and makeup. I still enjoy my work, just like the first day", confessed the actress, according to Excelsior.

She was part of major productions that have taken her to the top of the Hollywood chain. Ranked as one of the most talented actresses in the industry, she has been part of works such as Mary Poppins. Thanks to her role as the magical nanny, she won her first Oscar award. But it was two years later, in 1965, when she really achieved stardom thanks to The Sound of Music, a film that broke box office records and is considered one of the best films in history.

Julie Andrews' salary as Queen Clarisse Renaldi

In 2001 the actress landed the role of Queen Clarisse Renaldi, in the comedy based on Meg Cabot's play The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews has been one of the highest paid in the film, which was produced by the famous singer Whitney Houston. The movie did well at the box office and had total earnings of around $108 million.

After years of waiting for a third film, Andrews denied possible rumors of a new collaboration with Hathaway. "I think it would be too late to do it now, I don't think it ever came to pass. For especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible", confessed to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot was based on a fictional kingdom inspired by European royalty. Her granddaughter Mia Thernopolis -played by Anne Hathaway-, a young teenager living in San Francisco, is the direct heir to the throne, but she doesn't know it. Clarisse Renaldi will have to help her granddaughter Mia to become a real princess.

Julie Andrews' salary as Maria

In 1965, Julie would seal her stardom with one of the most acclaimed films in history: The Sound of Music. The actress earned just $225,000 for her performance.

For this role she was transformed into Maria, a young novice who instructs the seven children of Captain Von Trapp in the beautiful scenery of Austria during World War II. Maria will win over the seven children and their father with her good humor and sympathy.

Julie Andrews' salary as Victoria and Victor

In 1982 came her role as Victoria Grant / Count Victor Grazinski in Victor Victoria, a remake of a 1933 German film.

It was a musical romantic comedy film and grossed an estimated $28 million during her lifetime. Of which Andrews has earned $3 million annually for her performance.

According to the film's synopsis, Victoria Grant, a fading British soprano, struggles to find work in the nightclubs of 1930s Paris. While trying to scam a free meal, Grant meets cabaret performer Toddy, who has an idea that will change everything. Acting as his manager, Toddy bills Grant as a male impersonator of women.

Julie Andrews' Net Worth

The actress' current net worth is $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout her career she has won countless awards, including 6 Golden Globes, a BAFTA Award and 3 Grammys. In addition in 2019, together with Pedro Almodovar, he received the Golden Lion for his entire film career.

In turn, the actress has lent her voice to one of Netflix's most popular projects, Bridgerton. Behind Lady Whistledown are the well-articulated tones of Julie Andrews.