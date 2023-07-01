Julie Chen Moonves is not only one of television’s most popular hosts, she has become a Big Brother icon. The star has been on the CBS and Paramount+ show for more than 10 years (7-day free trial).

This year will be no different and she has already confirmed that she will be hosting the 25th season, which will begin on Wednesday, August 2. The grand finale will take place in October, instead of September.

The 53-year-old producer is ready to retake her place and present the contestants who will enter the most famous house in the world, as she has been doing for years. Here, check out how much money she has made so far…

What is Julie Chen Moonves’ net worth?

Julie Chen Moonves has a fortune of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The host is among the richest stars in the industry, and it’s all thanks to her work in television.

As for her real estate, the host and her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves, paid $10 million for a house in Malibu. They ended up selling it in 2014 for nearly $12 million. Soon after, they ended up buying another property, which belonged to Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.