The final installment of the Jurassic Park saga, 'Jurassic World: Dominion', starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will come out this month. Here, check out when it will hit theaters.

After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, it’s time for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ to attempt to become the biggest blockbuster of the summer. The final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy, and the Jurassic Park saga, will star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside the original trio of the first movies.

Selling it as the “epic conclusion of the Jurassic era”, the movie is aiming high. All the Jurassic films have generated nearly $5 billion since 1993, when the first one came out. Steven Spielberg, who directed the original features, is serving once again as executive producer.

‘Dominion’, directed by Colin Trevorrow, takes place four years after the events of Jurassic World 2, when the Nubla Isle was destroyed. Now the dinosaurs live and hunt all over the world, leaving humans trying to figure out how to remain as the ruling species. Here, check out when the film is coming out and the cast.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Release date in the US & UK

The final installment of the ‘World’ trilogy will be theatrically released in the US and UK on June 10, 2022. The film will be available in IMAX, 4DX, RealD 3D, and Dolby Cinema. The movie premiered in Mexico on May 23.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ complete cast

The main cast of the World trilogy will be back, lead by Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. But also Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm) and Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant) will come back reprising their roles from the first trilogy.

The rest of the cast consist of BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez. DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman join with new roles.