Jussie Smollet took the stand to defend himself agains the accussation that he staged a fake hate crime in 2019. Former 'Empire' actor told he had maintained a sexual relationship with his accuser and alledged attacker.

Jussie Smollet, former ‘Empire’ actor, testified on Monday in his criminal trial in an attempt to refute charges that he staged a fake hate crime and lied to the Chicago police in January 2019. In his declaration, the actor told he maintained sexual relationship with one of the alleged attackers.

Brothers “Bola” and “Ola” Osundairo testified last week that Smollet paid them to carry out and anti-gay and racist attack with the objective to gain media coverage. However, Smollet and his defense maintain that the brothers might have reasons to attack the actor.

Smollet told jurors that Bola, who he called Bon, helped him get drugs, including weed and cocaine. He also said that they started a sexual relationship in Boystown bathhouse, in Chicago, where they “did more drugs and made out”.

Smollet try to prove his innocence: "We had to sneak out"

The testimony contradicts what the brothers said last week. Bola Osundario denied thet had a sexual relationship and said he "didn't know" there was even any sexual tension. However, Smollet said they had to sneack away from his brother in order to get intimate.

According to Smollet, they “masturbated” together in a private room at a female strip club. The testimony is supposed to prove the defense’s suggestion that “homophobia” was at the core of the attack and that was the motive behind it.

Prosecution’s case against Smollet is based on the brothers’ and five Chicago police investigators' testimony. Smollett has pleaded not guilty to six counts of disorderly conduct, a charge punishable by up to three years in prison.