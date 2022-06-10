Canadian artist, Justin Bieber, is in the middle of his fourth world tour, the Justice World Tour, in support of his fifth and sixth studio albums, Changes and Justice. Here you can find all the details and what happened with his upcoming dates due to his illness.

Justin Bieber is in the best moment of his career. Everything he does is trending thanks to the support of his fans around the world. Currently, the musician was in the middle of a world tour when half of his face was paralyzed. He posted a video on his networks in which you can see how he has paralyzed the left side of his face, as a result of a disease known as Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

"Physically I don't have the capacity to do the shows. This is quite serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously my body is telling me I need to rest. I hope you understand and I'll see you guys later when I can give 100 percent", clarified.

The artist was forced to cancel the concerts hours before his first scheduled night in Toronto, due to the recommendations of his doctors. So far his team has not confirmed until which days the events will be postponed.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I gotta slow down”, Bieber said.

Also, he asked all his fans and loved ones to keep him in their prayers. As is already public knowledge, the "Holy" singer and his wife Hailey Rhode Bieber, have shown that religion is an important factor in their lives.

What is the Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

According to the Mount Sinai Health System, a hospital network in New York City, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a painful rash around the ear, on the face or in the mouth. It occurs when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head.

In people with this syndrome, the virus is thought to infect the facial nerve near the inner ear. This causes irritation and inflammation of the nerve. The disease mainly affects adults. Rarely, it is seen in children.

Symptoms may include: Severe pain in the ear. Painful rash on the eardrum, ear canal, earlobe, tongue, and roof of the mouth on the side with the affected nerve. Hearing loss on one side. Sensation of things spinning. Weakness on one side of the face that causes difficulty closing one eye, eating, making expressions, and making fine movements of the face, as well as facial droop and paralysis on one side of the face.

Strong anti-inflammatory drugs called steroids are usually given for treatment, or antiviral drugs may also be given. In the case of the Canadian singer, if there is no nerve damage, he should show improvement within a few weeks. In general, the chances of recovery are greater if treatment is started within three days of the onset of symptoms.