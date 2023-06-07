Justin Bieber’s dad, Jeremy Bieber, has caused outrage on social media after posting offensive posts about the LGBTQ+ community on Monday (June 6th). While the singer hasn’t commented on the matter yet, fans have slammed the homophobic rant.

Jeremy shared a meme featuring a rainbow flag with the sarcastic caption, “Don’t forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence.” The homophobic post has been deleted since, but he also added: “U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!”

The meme also came two days after he tweeted that people “need to celebrate families.” The 48-year-old has four children with three women. The post has left people wondering how the relationship between Justin and his dad is.

Justin Bieber and his father’s relationship

Bieber is one of the most renowned singers of his generation, after coming to fame as a teen with early hits such as ‘Baby’ or ‘One Less Lonely Girl.’ However, he has had a tumultuous relationship with his father, who was mostly absent during his first years of fame.

The singer told Billboard in 2015 that his father was “not in a place where he could raise a kid” during his first years of life. Meanwhile, his mother Pattie Mallette, raised him with help of help from her mother Diane and stepfather Bruce, according to Hollywood Life.

However, the Canadian star has supported his dad’s family with Erin Wagner and Chelsey Rebelo. He also shares birthday tributes and photos with his half-siblings: Jazmyn, 15, Jaxon, 13, and Bay, 4.