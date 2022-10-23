Actress Kaitlyn Dever has been busy promoting his new movie “Ticket to Paradise,” but the star has been one of the most interesting talents in the past few years. Here, check out more about her.

Kaitlyn Dever has been one of Hollywood’s rising talents for quite some time. She stars in “Ticket to Paradise,” alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts, which premiered this weekend, and in "Rosaline," which premiered on Hulu last week.

Dever had small roles in several movies and TV shows such as Make It or Break It, Modern Family, Private Practice, Party Down, The Mentalist, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, Cinema Verite, Bad Teacher, Beautiful Boy, The Spectacular Now and more.

However, she has also received several nominations, including for Golden Globes, thanks to roles in the Netflix’s series Unbelievable. Here, check out everything you need to know about her such as her net worth, partner and height.

How tall is Kaitlyn Dever?

Dever is 1.57 meters tall (5′ 2″). She was born on December 21, 1996 in Phoenix, Arizona. This 25-year-old actress started her career in 2009. According to her Wikipedia page, she also was interested in gymnastics, ballet and ice skating, until she focused on acting.

In which movies and TV shows has Kaitlyn Dever starred in?

Her first acting role was Gwen Thompson in the 2009 film An American Girl: Chrissa Stands Strong. Then, in 2011 she appeared as Loretta McCready in the FX series Justified. She was also cast in the sitcom Last Man Standing.

However, her leading roles are in Netflix’s series Unbelievable, the movie Booksmart, the film adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 Hulu miniseries Dopesick, and, of course, Ticket to Paradise.

How much is Kaitlyn Dever’s net worth?

Dever’s net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is estimated to be $3 million. Besides her acting career, she also has a band with her sister Mady, called Beulahbelle. In February 2020, they released their first single, "Raleigh" and they have a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers.

Is Kaitlyn Dever in a relationship?

Dever is a private person and hasn’t shared whether she is dating anyone at the moment. However, she has been linked romantically with co-stars Ansel Elgort and Travis Tope, who appeared in “Men, Women & Children.”