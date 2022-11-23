Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been going through quite a few difficult situations as couples and the Hulu reality star has been asking for a divorce for quite some time now, but the rapper refuses to accept it. Here, check out what's going on and the status of the petition.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have gone from being one of the most established and iconic couples in the industry to having one of the most complicated and scandalous separations. The rapper has been on everyone's lips for a while now, due to a series of unfortunate comments that has made almost the whole society cancel him in record time.

Julia Fox, who dated Ye for a few weeks, claimed that she only did it to give Kim a break because of her affection for her. None of the people involved have made any comment related to the actress. On the other hand, they were recently spotted chatting at Saint's soccer game and previously what was known was that things were pretty bad between them.

The 42-year-old businesswoman did not publicly support the rapper after he wore the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt and made anti-Semitic comments. It was quite the opposite, as she and some of her family members, such as Kris and Khloé, have claimed not to agree with any of the actions taken by Kanye in recent times.

Ye against Kim: Why won't he sign the legal papers?

West continues to be uncooperative in the divorce proceedings he is currently going through with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. He recently ignored a scheduled deposition and has been given one last chance to get it right, otherwise he will have to head to trial.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kanye was supposed to be questioned by the reality star's lawyers on Nov. 16, but never showed up. Now, the papers indicate that all parties agree that the deposition will take place on November 28 at 9:30 AM.

In case the rapper does not attend and misses the date again, this will simulate a big problem for him, as it will not cause any grace to the judge during the trial, which so far is scheduled for December 14.

In the event that both stars reach a settlement agreement before the 14th, there would be no need for any big legal proceedings. But it seems that Ye doesn't have much initiative to cooperate and a settlement doesn't stand much of a chance.

Kim and Kanye have their own lawyers who will accompany them through the whole process, although the rapper has changed legal representatives at least 5 times. Instead, Kim has been represented by Disso Queen Laura Wasser since the beginning. She has asked Ye to give a statement in order to know what are the sources of the conflict and which witnesses to call.

When did Kim Kardashian ask Kanye West for a divorce?

Kim filed for divorce in January 2021 and almost at the end of November 2022 they are still not legally separated. The process has been slow going and most of the blame for this goes to the rapper.

A judge granted the 42-year-old businesswoman official permission to change her legal marital status to single, after virtually appearing in court on March 2 of this year. According to several portals, the decision came after Kim said that Ye's public treatment of her divorce proceedings made it clear that she wants it to remain private, as it has caused her "emotional distress".

During an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim has told the host that she is trying to "take the high road" regarding Kanye, as she wants her children to see only "the best". She then assured that the great example comes from her parents and that she wants her children with Ye to be fine.

"I always saw a good example in my mom and dad in their relationship, so I'm always hopeful. And no matter what, [he is] the father of my children. I will always be protective. I always want my kids to see the best of the best. So I just try to, as hard as it is sometimes, I try to ignore it and just try to do what's best for the kids", she finished.

Why did Kim Kardashian and Kanye West split up?

For several months prior to the news being released by Kim several rumors have been established as to what had been the motive for the couple, who were a Hollywood favorite. The star revealed during a Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special in 2021 that it wasn't really "a specific thing that happened on either side" that made her file for divorce.

In the grounds possessed by the legal documents, they claimed it was due to "irreconcilable differences". During an interview with Vogue in February, she revealed that she decided to put herself first.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you", she said.