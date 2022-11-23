Kanye West is once again in the eye of the storm and not for good reasons. The rapper has allegedly used various bullying tactics against his former employees, after breaking up with Adidas, and everything indicates that Kim Kardashian has been caught in the middle. Here, check out what happened.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the most powerful couples in the industry, dominating entertainment and fashion like no other. Both have been in the eye of the storm for several weeks, not only for the anti-Semitic comments, but also for Ye's angry outbursts.

The singer has even come to the conclusion that he should run for president, regardless of the fact that society has abruptly cancelled him. News recently broke that the rapper ignored a scheduled deposition regarding the divorce with the businesswoman and has been given one last chance to get it right, otherwise he will have to go to trial, which is scheduled for December 14.

Things haven't been going too well between the stars but they have always tried to have a respectful relationship for the sake of their children. But it looks like Ye has no intention of continuing that way, as he has been bullying his former Yeezy and Adidas employees, but all indications are that Kim has been caught in the middle.

Kanye West released private videos and photos of Kim Kardashian

After Adidas broke its million-dollar contract with Ye due to his unfortunate anti-Semitic comments, several of the rapper's former employees claimed that he was sharing explicit images of his ex-wife on an almost daily basis. He also used to show intimate videos to his employees as an intimidation tactic, a Rolling Stone magazine article confirmed.

According to the note, a young man revealed that West showed him several images of the mother of his four children during a job interview in 2018. "My wife just sent this to me", the rapper told him while showing him an intimate photograph of Kim. While another former employee recalled that he showed an explicit video of The Kardashians star.

A third anonymous source confirmed that the allegations are real and said the 43-year-old singer "wasn't afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private".

Kanye West has bullied his former Yeezy employees

All the incidents related to Kim and Kanye's attitudes were detailed in an open letter, titled The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership. Rolling Stone managed to get hold of it and brought it all to light.

In the same text, several high-ranking employees criticized various executives of the sportswear brand for allowing Ye to create an abusive company culture and also for ignoring the habit he had of displaying inappropriate explicit material inside the office.

The rapper would force them to look at all the intimate content he shared with them, despite their refusal. Several former employees claimed that it wasn't always their own videos, but that there was all kinds of material.

"I feel like it was a tactic to bring a person down and establish his unwavering loyalty to them, testing and destroying people's boundaries", said one source, while another claimed that West made quite explicit comments to female employees of the two brands.

In case you want to read some of the articles Rolling Stone has published on the subject, you can find it in the link shared by Twitter user Pop Crave: