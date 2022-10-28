Kanye West, better known as Ye, is trending again and has had multiple problems due to his anti-Semitic comments. Now it seems they have reached his music. Here, check out what will happen to the rapper's songs.

Kanye West has been in the eye of the storm for a few weeks now thanks to his unfortunate anti-Semitic comments. Multiple brands have stopped supporting him and this has resulted in a massive loss of earnings, so much so that he has even lost his place on the list of billionaire figures in the industry.

Over time the rapper has established himself as one of the most influential music producers and artists in the community. His melodies have participated in great soundtracks, one of the last ones was Black Adam. In addition, he has collaborated with other great music martyrs, such as Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna and many more.

Now, there is a doubt that has been circulating since Adidas, The Gap and his agency CAA have let go of his hand. What will happen to Ye's music? After seeing the drastic measures taken by the companies against him, the owners of the music platforms have also raised their voices and said what they plan to do with his songs.

Spotify to take action after Kanye West's comments?

Daniel Ek, CEO of the music platform, has made reference to the rapper's remarks and the growing corporate boycott of Ye. During an interview with Reuters, the CEO confirmed that his comments were "horrible" but that his music did not violate Spotify's anti-hate policies.

He also assured that it is up to the musician's labels and Universal Music Group's Def Jam to remove music if they feel compelled to do so. The controversy was addressed after the growing pressure they have been facing from the community to remove all albums from the platform.

Def Jam owns the copyrights to Kanye's recordings from 2002 to 2016. The rapper's contract with his record label expired with his DONDA album in 2021. During a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Def Jam assured that "There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society. We are deeply committed to the fight against anti-Semitism and all other forms of prejudice".

Kanye West wanted to title an album after Adolf Hitler

Ye's close entourage knows of his obsession with the book Mein Kampf, in which the dictator embodied most of his ideology in 1925. According to some of the industry insiders revealed to CNN, the rapper would have wanted to release an album under the title Hitler, due to the fascination he feels for him.

A businessman, who did not want to reveal his identity because of a confidentiality agreement he has with West, confessed to CNN that the musician "would hail Hitler by saying how amazing he was and could accumulate so much power, and then he would talk about all the things the Nazi Party would have accomplished for the German people."