Kanye West has been under the shadows in the last week, after being practically cancelled by everyone and several companies. The backlash was so bad that Donda Acadmy had to close its doors. Here, check out why and what the mysterious school is like.

Kanye West was responsible for one of the biggest controversies in recent weeks, after making some anti-Semitic comments. As expected, the rapper did not back down and decided to double down, posting several tweets about the criticism that has rained down on him. "The funny thing is that I can't really be anti-Semitic because blacks are Jews too. You guys have fooled me and tried to eliminate anyone who opposes your agenda", he wrote.

Most of the brands he used to work with turned their backs on him and cut any kind of ties with him. Balenciaga, The Gap, Adidas, talent agency CAA, Vogue and more. From that moment until today, the world's most popular singer is in the shadows and has not made any more statements in the media.

Until a few months ago he was the richest person of color in U.S. history, but that seems to have changed, as not only is he no longer a billionaire, but his net worth has had a few zeros subtracted from it. His fortune was not the only one in danger, but also his power, his music and his school...

What is Donda Academy like?

Kanye West's school is quite mysterious and has gained quite a reputation over the years. Not too many details have been provided about how it works, but one of the aspects that caught our attention was the fact that parents who enroll their children must sign a confidentiality agreement.

According to the academy's official website, its mission is to "Using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving".

The property is located in Simi Valley, California and is privately owned, requiring tuition and monthly fees. Until recently, tuition was $15,000 per student, according to Forbes. Although it is not yet accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), many parents choose the school for their children's future.

In the event that a school is not accredited, this can affect a student's ability to apply for a position at a university. Tamar Andrews, one of the school's consultants and one of the few staff members, assured that such accreditation has already been applied for.

"Honestly, we don't care if people know about the school...People who want to come to the school are looking for a good Christian school in that area and they know we're there", Andrews confessed to Rolling Stones magazine.

On the other hand, it is estimated that the 2022-2023 school year began with an enrollment of 100 students and 16 teachers. Brianne Campbell is the director and in charge of the choir program at the age of 28. She is also a piano instructor in her own business and is pursuing a master's degree in education at Pepperdine University.

Malik Yusef, Ye's producer and collaborator, helped the rapper define the concept for the school. "I don't think Kanye needs to tell the world what he's doing, so he can be under more scrutiny...People choose to bring their kids to Donda Academy for a sense of privacy", he said.

What is Donda Academy's curriculum like?

The academy has a Christian stance quite marked by Ye's religious inclination. Not much is known but it is the ideal place to dabble in the arts and sports. In addition to the basic subjects related to math, language, history and science, they have courses and classes to study some languages, visual arts, film, choir, cooking, music, fashion, basketball and even parkour.

"DONDA RULE #51 - Students must be confident in forming ideas. If not, their writing will suffer", can be read on the official website (donda.org). On the other hand, you can also read a short description encouraging adults to enroll their children, and it says "Join the mission to provide the youth with the passion, purpose and spiritual foundations they need to thrive in tomorrow’s world".

Why did Donda Academy close?

A couple of weeks ago, Ye confirmed on social media that he would be closing his school for the remainder of the school year. TMZ published the note sent by the school's principal, Jason Angell, via email to parents of students, telling them that "at the discretion of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately".

In the same email, Angell assured that the school planned to reopen its doors in December 2023 and said "we are confident that our students will continue to advance as creative innovators, influencers and academic leaders of the next generation".

Soon after, Kanye confirmed the news with a post on Istagram but deleted it. The post was addressed to Jason Lee, executive director of Hollywood Unlocked, who was the first to report the fact. "Here's the clout you're looking for. My school is being shut down", the rapper assured.

TMZ also claimed that one of the main reasons for Donda's closure was due to teachers and staff resigning after Ye's comments. The full statement that was emailed to parents read:

"**URGENT PLEASE READ**

Dear Donda Academy Families -

We hope this email finds you well.

First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community or families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective inmediately, Thursday, October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.

Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.

We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation.

Thank you for your support".

Donda Academy has already reopened its doors?

After some back and forth it seems that Ye's academy opened its doors again, just a few hours after announcing that it had closed and announced to be back "with a bang". No word on whether Kanye changed his mind or what, but the institution and parents sent out a new email students and staff. TMZ published the statement they sent Wednesday at midnight and it read:

"Dear Parents and Staff,

Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!

The children of Donda are going to change the world.

Apologies for the late email!

See you bright and early!

Parents of Donda".