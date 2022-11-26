Kanye West announced his candidacy to run for president for the 2024 elections in the United States. Here, check out what the rapper said and what will happen from now on.

Kanye West has been under the glare of criticism for a while now, not only for his anti-Semitic comments, but also for the various accusations that have been raining down on him. According to an open letter published by Rolling Stone, his former Yeezy employees accused him of forcing them to watch multiple intimate videos and other unsavory actions.

Kim Kardashian was one of those involved, as some of the audiovisual materials he showed were related to the 42-year-old businesswoman. The two had established themselves as one of the most powerful couples in the industry, dominating entertainment and fashion like no other.

Now, the rapper has announced that he is preparing his candidacy to run in the 2024 elections for president of the United States, where he will compete with Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It is not the first time he has tried to get involved in politics, as in 2020 he campaigned but only got 70,000 votes.

Kanye West as President of the United States in 2024?

Ye declared his candidacy and this would make him the second to enter the race after former President Donald Trump. Many have made reference to the political figures and associated aides being linked to the country's white supremacist and anti-democratic movements.

Despite facing a massive cancellation from society, the rapper plans to continue with his intention to run for president. He posted a campaign logo on social media, along with the caption Ye 24. He also assured that he is going to ask Trump to be his running mate.

But, according to his latest claims, the latter has refused and the fact that he has asked him to be his running mate has left Trump quite upset and he assured "I think what upset Trump the most [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard".

In a video titled Mar-A-Lago Debrief, the singer said "Trump basically started yelling at me across the table, telling me I'm going to lose. Has that ever worked for anyone in history?".